Colombian prosecutors say former President Uribe will face trial in witness tampering probe

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian prosecutors say they will call former President Álvaro Uribe to trial for the alleged crimes of bribery of witnesses in criminal proceedings and procedural fraud, which would make him the first former president to face trial in the Andean country. The office of the Attorney General tried twice to close the case in the past after not finding “criminal responsibility of the defendant.” However, judges denied the claim. In a change of course, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that it filed an indictment against the former president based on the “physical evidence and the material probative elements collected.”

