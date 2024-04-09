Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías faces misdemeanor charges after domestic violence arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been charged with five misdemeanors stemming from his arrest last September on suspicion of domestic violence. The LA city attorney’s office said Tuesday that the 27-year-old Urias faces charges including spousal battery, domestic battery, false imprisonment and assault. Arraignment is scheduled for May 2. An attorney for Urias didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by MLB after his arrest outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles where he attended a Major League Soccer game.

