Paul Simon is performing at Wednesday’s White House state dinner for Japan’s prime minister Kishida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Simon will sing for guests at Wednesday’s White House state dinner for Japan. The White House says he’s one of first lady Jill Biden’s favorite musicians. She chose him as a tribute for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida because he’s also an admirer of Simon’s work. President Joe Biden and the first lady are hosting Kishida and his wife, Yuko, during the couple’s official visit to the United States. The visit includes a swanky state dinner, which is only bestowed on America’s closest allies. Jill Biden was announcing the menu, decor and other dinner details later Tuesday.

