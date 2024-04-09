Spanish parliament will consider a bill to grant residency to undocumented immigrants

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s parliament has agreed to consider a proposal that could grant residency and work permits to hundreds of thousands of foreigners living in Spain without proper documentation. The proposal was brought to the Congress of Deputies in Madrid by citizen initiative after it obtained more than 700,000 signatures and the backing of some 900 organizations. from migrant rights groups to Catholic associations. The bill would grant legal status to foreigners who arrived in Spain before November 1, 2021, including hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Latin America and Africa. It would not only allow them to live and work in Spain legally but also enable them to pay taxes, contribute to Social Security, and access public services.

