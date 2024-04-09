Two days after $1.3 billion Powerball drawing, the winning Oregon ticket holder remains unknown

Oregon lottery officials say the winner of the eighth-biggest lottery prize in U.S. history won’t be announced for at least a couple more weeks while the win is verified and arrangements for the massive payment are made. A person with a ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday’s $1.3 billion jackpot came forward Monday to claim the prize from Sunday’s drawing. They bought the ticket at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland, Oregon. For selling the winning ticket, the store’s managers will share a $100,000 bonus which company President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky says gets shared with other employees at the location.

