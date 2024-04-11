Fiery debate over proposed shield law leads to rare censure in Maine House

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Debate over a bill that would protect health care workers who provide abortion and gender-affirming care from out-of-state lawsuits is off to a fiery start in the Maine Legislature. There were emotional recriminations Wednesday evening including one lawmaker asserting that a mass shooting and recent storms were God’s revenge for “immoral” laws adopted in Maine. The Democratic-led chamber advanced the legislation on an 80—70 vote in the House. On Thursday, the Maine House formally censured two lawmakers for their comments.

