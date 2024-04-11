Trump tests limits of gag order with post insulting 2 likely witnesses in criminal trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after a New York judge expanded a gag order on Donald Trump meant to curtail “inflammatory” speech ahead of his upcoming criminal hush money trial, the former president tested its limits by disparaging two key witnesses in the case as liars. In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels “two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!” It’s unclear whether the statement might run afoul of a gag order issued by Judge Juan Merchan. Legal experts describe it as a close call. Trump and his attorneys have said the gag order violates his free speech rights as he runs for president.

