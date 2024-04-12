Texas’ diversity, equity and inclusion ban has led to more than 100 job cuts at state universities

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ ban on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in higher education has resulted in more than 100 job cuts at University of Texas campuses across the state. The losses echo or anticipate the potential impact of similar bans in other Republican-controlled states. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law last year prohibiting DEI initiatives on campuses, such as special centers for minority students. Universities across the Lone Star State rushed to make changes to comply with the new law, which took effect on Jan. 1. The number of eliminated positions is according to counts by individual schools and a professors’ association. Texas is among five states that have banned DEI initiatives. At least 20 others are considering it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.