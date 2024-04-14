The NBA’s East play-in field is set: Miami goes to Philadelphia while Atlanta goes to Chicago

Orlando blew out Milwaukee, Indiana blew out Atlanta, Philadelphia blew out Brooklyn and Miami blew out Toronto. And all that meant nothing on the bottom half of the Eastern Conference’s playoff chase changed on the final day of the regular season. It’ll be eighth-seeded Miami visiting seventh-seeded Philadelphia in an East play-in game on Wednesday, followed by 10th-seeded Atlanta visiting ninth-seeded Chicago in an elimination game later that night. The Heat-76ers winner will face New York in Round 1 of the playoffs, and the Heat-76ers loser will play host to the Hawks-Bulls winner on Friday night.

