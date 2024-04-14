Wife of ex-Harvard morgue manager pleads guilty to transporting stolen human remains

WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — The wife of a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after investigators said she shipped stolen human body parts to buyers. Sixty-four-year-old Denise Lodge of Goffstown, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Friday in a Pennsylvania federal court to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods. Lodge, her husband Cedric and five other people were charged in the alleged sale of human remains stolen from Harvard and an Arkansas mortuary. Denise Lodge’s attorney told WBUR in an interview in February that her client “went along” with what her husband was doing.

