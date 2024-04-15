Audit says Arkansas governor’s office potentially violated laws with $19,000 lectern purchase
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A long-awaited audit on a $19,000 lectern bought for Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee cites multiples potential violations of state law in the item’s purchase. The audit requested by lawmakers about the lectern that drew nationwide scrutiny and attention was released on Monday. The report said Sanders’ office potentially violated state laws on purchasing, state property and government records. Sanders’ office called the audit deeply flawed and said the report proved there was no fraud. A hearing was planned Tuesday before the legislative committee that requested the report.