Retail sales up a strong 0.7% in March from February, underscoring the resiliency of the US consumer
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending pace in March at a better-than-expected pace from February, underscoring how shoppers remain resilient despite inflationary pressures and other economic challenges. Retail sales rose 0.7% last month after being up a revised 0.9% in February, according to the Commerce Department’s report on Monday. Sales fell a revised 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather. Excluding gas prices, which have been rising, retail sales were still up a solid at 0.6%. Sales at general merchandise stores rose 1.1%, while online sales rose 2.7%. Business at restaurants rose 0.4%. Electronics and appliance stores posted a decline, hurt by a still challenged home market.