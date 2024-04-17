El Salvador’s Bukele releases father of soccer player from prison after son’s plea on social media

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has released the father of a Salvadoran soccer player from prison after the athlete published a plea for his release on social media. Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the father of Marcelo “El Chiky” Díaz, who plays for El Salvador’s national team, was released. In a letter published Tuesday, Díaz pleaded directly to Bukele, assuring his father is a man who has never had problems with the law. The arrest of Díaz’s father is part of a larger gang crackdown in the Central American nation that has gained Bukele a soaring popularity but has also fueled accusations of mass human rights abuses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.