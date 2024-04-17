Kentucky spokeswoman: School is ‘distressed’ to hear of alleged sexual misconduct by ex-swim coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky spokeswoman says the school is “distressed to hear disturbing allegations” of sexual assault by former swimming and diving coach Lars Jorgensen outlined in a lawsuit by two former team members and will cooperate fully with law enforcement. A Wednesday release from the school stated that it contacted law enforcement upon learning details from the initial article reported by The Athletic. It added that no one should be subject to the abuse described in the lawsuit. The release says “our top priority is the health and safety of our students and employees.”

