AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Pennsylvania’s presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will go before voters next week in Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries. It’s a prelude to the November general election, when the commonwealth is expected to again play a critical role in the race for the White House. The Democratic and Republican presumptive nominees have campaigned in Pennsylvania in recent days with their focus more on the November election and each other than on Tuesday’s vote. Further down the ballot, voters will also select nominees in competitive primaries for Congress, the state legislature and three statewide offices.

