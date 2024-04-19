As Russia edges toward a possible offensive on Kharkiv, some residents flee. Others refuse to leave
By SAMYA KULLAB
Associated Press
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is exploiting air defense shortages in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region by targeting civilian infrastructure and communities to drive away residents. Some believe Moscow is preparing for a summer offensive in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Officials say nearly 200,000 people in the city have no power, while 50% of the region’s population still suffers from outages. Officials are scrambling to fix the grid before winter starts in six months, and are trying to fortify the city against a possible offensive. Kharkiv’s struggles reflect a wider problem: As Western allies drag their feet in delivering promised aid to Kyiv, Moscow is patiently escalating until — it hopes — Ukrainian resistance snaps.