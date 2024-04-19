Croatia’s top court rules President Milanović cannot be prime minister because of campaign

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s Constitutional Court has banned President Zoran Milanović from becoming prime minister in case his center-left party manages to garner a majority after this week’s highly contested parliamentary election. The ballot on Wednesday ended inconclusively. The governing center-right Croatian Democratic Union won the most votes but not enough to rule alone. Though they finished second in the race, Milanović’s Social Democrats are also trying to muster a coalition in the 151-member parliament. Milanović made a surprise announcement that he would run for prime minister just hours after calling the election for April 17. The Constitutional Court later warned him that he had to resign first, a warning that he ignored.

