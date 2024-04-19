If Congress passes funding, this is how the US could rush weapons to Ukraine for its war with Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon could get weapons moving to Ukraine quickly if Congress passes a long-delayed aid bill because it has a network of storage sites in the U.S. and Europe. Those sites already hold some of the munitions and air defense components Kyiv desperately needs. Supplies from both could be sent within days if Congress passes an aid bill President Joe Biden has said he’ll sign. House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson is pushing for a weekend vote even though it could cost his job. CIA Director Bill Burns warned Thursday that without additional aid from the U.S., Ukraine could lose the war to Russia by the end of this year.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

