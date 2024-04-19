Jury weighs case against Arizona rancher in migrant killing

PHOENIX (AP) — The jury has been ordered to resume deliberations Friday in the trial of a 75-year-old Arizona rancher accused of fatally shooting a migrant on his property. The jury in Nogales near the Mexico border got the case Thursday after a nearly one-month trial. George Alan Kelly is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2023 death of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, who lived just south of the border. The trial started March 22 and included a visit by jurors to Kelly’s cattle ranch. The presidential election year has heightened interest in border security issues.

