Northern Ireland prosecutor says UK soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday won’t face perjury charges

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors say 15 former British soldiers won’t face charges for perjury at an inquiry into Bloody Sunday, one of the deadliest days of the decades-long Northern Ireland conflict. Prosecutors said on Friday that there was insufficient evidence to convict the soldiers or a former alleged member of the Irish Republican Army of lying. Members of Britain’s Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters in Derry, also known as Londonderry, on Jan. 30, 1972. The initial investigation said the soldiers were defending themselves from a mob of IRA bombers and gunmen. But an inquiry in 2010 concluded that soldiers unjustifiably shot unarmed civilians and then lied about it.

