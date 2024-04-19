Owner of Bob Baffert-trained Arkansas Derby winner Muth appeals denial to run in the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Zedan Racing Stables has appealed a Kentucky Circuit Court ruling that denied its request for a temporary injunction seeking to allow Bob Baffert-trained Arkansas Derby winner Muth to race in next month’s 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry on Thursday denied the injunction and expressed concern about having to remove eligible horses from the milestone Derby on May 4 to accommodate the colt trained by the suspended Hall of Famer. The appeal stated that by excluding a horse for reasons other than qualifications and merit, Churchill Downs Inc. is “skewing the Derby and casting a cloud over the ultimate ‘winner.’’’

