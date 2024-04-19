Police operation underway at Iranian consulate in Paris after man seen with explosives vest
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Paris police say they are carrying out an operation at the Iranian consulate after a witness reported seeing a man outside carrying a grenade and an explosives vest. The man’s motives Friday were not immediately clear. No explosion has been reported so far and no arrests have been made, an official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly identified according to police policy. Images on French television and social media showed police surrounding the building. The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East.