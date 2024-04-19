Record Store Day celebrates indie retail music sellers as they ride vinyl’s popularity wave

PHOENIX (AP) — Record Store Day celebrates independent retail music sellers who have endured long after megastores like Tower Records closed. The holiday invented at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees in 2007 will be observed Saturday. Each establishment celebrates in its own way. Most stores offer special releases of increasingly popular vinyl records with features such as extra content and beautiful covers. Others have marked the third Saturday in April with performances by local bands, food trucks, DJs and product giveaways. This year’s Record Store Day comes as the popularity of vinyl LPs continues to surge.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.