Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton can be disciplined for suit to overturn 2020 election, court says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has ruled that Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton can face discipline from the state bar association over his failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. A disciplinary committee of the group says Paxton made false claims of fraud in a lawsuit that questioned the 2020 presidential election results showing President Joe Biden won. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeals ruled Thursday Paxton can be sanctioned by the committee because the lawsuit seeks to punish him in his personal capacity as an attorney and not as a public official. A spokeswoman for Paxton said their office will appeal and has confidence that the Texas Supreme Court will rule in their favor.

