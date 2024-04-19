The drug war devastated Black and other minority communities. Is marijuana legalization helping?

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A major argument for legalizing the adult use of cannabis after 75 years of prohibition was to stop the harm caused by disproportionate enforcement of drug laws in Black, Latino and other minority communities. But efforts to help those most affected participate in the newly legal sector have been halting. Legal adult use has spread to 24 states. Nearly all have “social equity” provisions designed to redress drug war damages. But legal challenges in some states have slowed implementation, and it remains difficult for applicants to find locations and obtain bank loans. A decade after opening its first stores, Washington is only now issuing social equity licenses.

