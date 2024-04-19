Trump forced to listen silently to people insulting him as he trades a cocoon of adulation for court
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president and presumptive GOP nominee turned criminal defendant. He’s accustomed to spending his days in a cocoon of cheering crowds and constant adulation. Trump will instead spend the next several weeks subjected to strict rules that strip him of control over everything from what he is permitted to say to the temperature of the room.