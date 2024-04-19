Venezuela’s main opposition bloc agrees on candidate to challenge Maduro in presidential election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s main opposition coalition has agreed to unite behind former diplomat Edmundo González as its challenger to President Nicolás Maduro in this July 28 election. The bloc acted Friday, just one day before the deadline to formalize its candidate. The coalition known as the Unitary Democratic Platform says the decision was reached unanimously by the bloc’s 10 parties. The opposition group needed to replace its first candidate, María Corina Machado, who easily won a primary organized by the bloc in October but was barred by the government from running. The Biden administration on Wednesday reimposed crushing oil sanctions on Venezuela, criticizing Maduro’s crackdown on the opposition before the election. Maduro is seeking a third term that would last until 2031.

