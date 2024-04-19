Video of 2 bear cubs pulled from trees prompts North Carolina wildlife investigation but no charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A video of people pulling bear cubs from a tree in North Carolina has prompted an investigation, but a state official says no charges will be filed. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says staff responded to a report of people harassing bear cubs at an Asheville apartment complex on Tuesday. Staffers learned that the two cubs escaped after one bit a person. Officials say one cub was found later in a retention pond but the second wasn’t found. In the video, people are not only seen pulling cubs from a tree, but one person poses for a photo while holding one of the wild animals, then drops the cub, who runs for a nearby fence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.