Hawaii lawmakers take aim at vacation rentals after Lahaina wildfire amplifies Maui housing crisis
By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — An acute housing shortage hitting fire survivors on the Hawaiian island of Maui is squeezing out residents even as they try to overcome the loss of loved ones, their homes and their community. The situation is prompting state lawmakers to consider giving counties the authority to phase out vacation rentals. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green got so frustrated about the large number of short-term rentals that he blurted an expletive during a news conference. The deadly wildfire in August burned the core of Lahaina’s residential housing stock. Neighborhoods spared by the fire have a high percentage of vacation rentals.