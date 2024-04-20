Mexican police investigate a man as a possible serial killer after finding bones and a saw

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City police say they are investigating a murder suspect as a possible serial killer after bones, a saw, blood and the ID cards of missing women were found at a room he rented. Mexico City prosecutors did not identify the suspect by name but said late Friday that he was being held over for trial on charges of murder and attempted murder of two women. Those charges stemmed from an attack Tuesday, in which the suspect apparently waited for a woman to briefly leave her apartment. He then rushed in and sexually abused and strangled her 17-year-old daughter. The mother returned and saw him leaving, but he slashed her in the neck and fled.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.