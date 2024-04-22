Lawyer defending New Hampshire in youth center abuse trial attacks former resident’s credibility

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer defending the state of New Hampshire against abuse allegations at its youth detention center has attacked the plaintiff’s credibility. The lawyer suggested Monday he was a troublemaker who was appropriately punished as a teen and is now a delusional adult seeking a payout. Forty-two-year-old David Meehan says he was repeatedly raped, beaten and locked in solitary confinement at the Youth Development Center in Manchester in the late 1990s. He went to police in 2017 and sued the state three years later. Since then, 11 former state workers have been arrested, and more than 1,100 former residents have filed lawsuits.

