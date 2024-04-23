Skip to Content
AP National

Ashley Judd and Aloe Blacc help the White House unveil its national suicide prevention strategy

By
Published 3:35 PM

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor Ashley Judd and singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc have helped the Biden administration promote its new national strategy to prevent suicide. Both were at the White House on Tuesday as Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, helped unveil the Democratic administration’s blueprint for reducing suicide in the United States. Emhoff said some 132 people kill themselves every day in the U.S. Both celebrities lost loved ones to suicide. Judd’s mother, country music star Naomi Judd, died nearly two years ago. Blacc’s frequent collaborator, Tim Bergling, died in 2018.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content