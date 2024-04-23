Skip to Content
AP National

Indiana GOP candidates for governor make their pitch to voters at debate in Sen. Braun’s absence

By
Published 9:02 PM

By ISABELLA VOLMERT
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sen. Mike Braun has missed the final GOP debate in the race to become Indiana’s next governor, instead attending a vote in Washington on a foreign aid package. The five remaining candidates didn’t focus on the front-runner’s absence Tuesday. Instead they pushed their own platforms ahead of the May 7 primary. All six, including Braun, have cast themselves as political outsiders in the competitive, multimillion-dollar race. But five have held statewide leadership offices. Outgoing Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has not endorsed a candidate. The primary winner will be favored in November’s general election, as the state reliably elects Republicans.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content