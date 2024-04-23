Montana minor league baseball team in dispute with National Park Service over arrowhead logo

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in Montana is calling out the U.S. Department of Interior for “unwarranted and relentless” trademark claims in a battle over the use of an arrowhead logo. The Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell, Montana, are members of a Major League Baseball partner league. The team applied for several trademarks and logomarks in 2022. The Interior Department opposed a logo of an arrowhead surrounding the letters “RR” for Range Riders. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected the park service’s protest over the logo, so the agency followed with a letter of opposition, which triggers a legal case. The Range Riders say the park service has no exclusive right to the arrowhead shape, and it is used by other teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

