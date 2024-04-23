Murder charges filed against woman who crashed into building hosting birthday party, killing 2 kids

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Second-degree murder charges have been filed against a Michigan woman who smashed her SUV into a boat club that was hosting a birthday party and killed two young siblings. Marshella Chidester is also accused of drunken driving and injuring several other people who were at the party Saturday at the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, south of Detroit. She is due in court later Tuesday. The crash killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother, Zayn Phillips. Their mother and a sibling were among the injured.

