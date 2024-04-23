Photographer alleges he was forced to watch Megan Thee Stallion have sex and was unfairly fired

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A photographer who worked for hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion says she was an abusive boss who fired him unfairly after he was forced to watch her have sex. Emilio Garcia says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles that he was stuck next to Megan while she had sex with another woman in an SUV in Spain in 2022. The suit says she ordered him not to tell anyone and fired him days later. It says Garcia suffered from the incident, the firing and abusive treatment he underwent as an employee. Megan’s lawyer calls the accusations a “salacious” attempt to embarrass her and says she will fight the suit in court.

