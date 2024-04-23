Remnants of bird flu virus found in pasteurized milk, FDA says

U.S. health officials say samples of pasteurized milk have tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus that has infected dairy cows. The Food and Drug Administration stressed Tuesday that the material is inactivated and that the findings “do not represent actual virus that may be a risk to consumers.” Officials added that they’re continuing to study the issue. FDA officials didn’t indicate how many samples they tested or where they were obtained. The announcement comes nearly a month after an avian influenza virus that has sickened millions of wild and commercial birds was detected in U.S. dairy cows

