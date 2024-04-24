Blinken, in Shanghai, begins expected contentious talks with Chinese officials

SHANGHAI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has opened his first full day of meetings in China by talking with local government officials in Shanghai. Blinken discussed local and regional issues with the Chinese Communist Party secretary of Shanghai on Thursday. He also planned to speak to students and business leaders before heading to Beijing for what likely contentious talks with national officials. Blinken arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday shortly before President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion foreign aid package that has several elements likely to anger the Chinese, including $8 billion to counter China’s growing aggressiveness toward Taiwan and in the South China Sea. It also seeks to force TikTok’s China-based parent company to sell the social media platform.

