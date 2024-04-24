Pakistan and Iran vow to enhance efforts at a ‘united front’ against Afghanistan-based militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Neighbors Pakistan and Iran have pledged to enhance efforts at a “united front” against Afghanistan-based militants, saying their presence poses a serious threat to regional and global security. The countries share a long and porous border. They made the commitment in a joint statement issued after a three-day visit by Iran’s president to Islamabad. The visit was aimed at mending ties that were strained in January when each carried out strikes in the other’s territory, targeting militants accused of attacking security forces. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months, mostly blamed on Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban and insurgents who also target security forces in Iran.

