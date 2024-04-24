Relatives of those who died waiting for livers at now halted Houston transplant program seek answers

DALLAS (AP) — Several relatives of patients who died while awaiting a new liver say they want to know if their loved ones were wrongfully denied a transplant by a Houston doctor accused of manipulating a hospital waitlist. Officials at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center have said they are investigating after finding that a doctor had made “inappropriate changes” in the national database for people awaiting liver transplants. Earlier this month, the hospital halted its liver and kidney programs. The relatives spoke at a news conference Wednesday. The news conference was held by attorneys who have filed for temporary restraining order to prevent Dr. Steve Bynon from deleting or destroying evidence. Bynon did not respond to an email seeking comment.

