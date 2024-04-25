Alabama sets July execution date for man convicted of killing delivery driver

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a July 18 execution date for a man convicted in the 1998 shooting death of a delivery driver who had stopped at an ATM. The state’s governor announced the lethal injection date Thursday for 64-year-old Keith Edmund Gavin. Gavin was convicted of capital murder for the fatal shooting of William Clinton Clayton, Jr. Gavin’s attorney had asked the court not to authorize the execution, arguing the state was moving Gavin ahead of other inmates. The state is also scheduled to execute Jamie Mills by lethal injection on May 30. Mills was convicted for the 2004 slaying of a couple during a robbery.

