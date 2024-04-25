Body believed to be that of trucker who went missing in November found in Iowa farm field

A body believed to be that of a missing truck driver has been found in a northwest Iowa field not far from where his abandoned rig was discovered on an isolated highway just before Thanksgiving, but details of his death remain a mystery. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says someone in his field discovered a body Wednesday, near where 53-year-old David Schultz’s semi was found on Nov. 21. The DPS didn’t identify the body as that of Schultz and says in a news release that a forensic autopsy is planned. But Schultz’s wife, Sarah, told reporters on Thursday that the person found was wearing boots that matched her husband’s, and his keys were found in the pants pocket.

