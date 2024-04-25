Caleb Williams goes to the Bears with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night after deciding weeks ago to bank on the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from USC. Williams is the third quarterback Chicago has selected in the first round in the past eight years. Mitch Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, lasted four seasons. Justin Fields, the 11th pick in 2021, was traded away for a conditional sixth-round pick after three seasons. The 22-year-old Williams is tasked with turning the Bears into a winner after years of futility.