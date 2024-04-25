Driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash that shut down Connecticut highway bridge

Connecticut state police have charged a man in a fiery crash that shut down a major highway bridge for hours and killed a fuel delivery truck driver. Reginald Collins was charged Wednesday with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and other offenses related to the April 2023 crash on Interstate 95 between New London and Groton. Police say Collins got a flat tire and stopped in a travel lane instead of the shoulder. Collins has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer says he couldn’t make it to the shoulder because of the flat tire. State police say the fuel delivery truck crashed into Collins’ car, flipped over and caught fire.

