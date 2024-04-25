GOP mulls next move after Kansas governor vetoes effort to help Texas in border security fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The governor of Kansas is blocking an attempt by Republican legislators to help Texas in the partisan national fight with the Biden administration over illegal immigration. Top Republicans in the Kansas House were considering Thursday whether their chamber can muster the two-thirds majority necessary to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of immigration provisions in the next state budget. The Senate’s top Republican promised an override effort, but the House would vote first. On Wednesday, Kelly vetoed budget provisions directing her administration to send Kansas National Guard personnel or equipment to the border to assist Texas and setting aside $15.7 million for the effort.

