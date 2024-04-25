Guatemalan prosecutors raid offices of Save the Children charity

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan prosecutors have raided the offices of the charity Save the Children, citing a complaint alleging the violation of migrant children’s rights. Thursday’s action comes just a week after officials wrote a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking for support in addressing allegations that Save the Children and other aid groups “could be participating in child trafficking operations.” The prosecutors have been accused of trying to undermine Guatemala’s democracy as well as hindering the anti-corruption fight in the Central American nation.

