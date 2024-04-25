He replaced Mickey Mantle. Now baseball’s oldest living major leaguer, Art Schallock, is turning 100

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest living former major leaguer, Art Schallock turns 100 on Thursday and is being celebrated in the Bay Area and beyond. His baseball memories are still fresh. Called up by the New York Yankees to take Mickey Mantle’s roster spot, Schallock roomed with Yogi Berra and was tasked with collecting the Hall of Famer’s comic books from hotel lobbies each morning. He hardly minded. The three-time World Series winner still wears one of his rings regularly. He’s now at an assisted living facility, which is throwing a party for him on his birthday.

