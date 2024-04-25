Jack Wagoner, attorney who challenged Arkansas’ same-sex marriage ban, dies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorney Jack Wagoner, who helped successfully challenged Arkansas’ ban on same-sex marriage, has died. He was 62. An attorney who worked with Wagoner said he died Tuesday in Little Rock and that a cause of death was not yet known. Wagoner represented couples who challenged the state constitutional amendment defining marriage as between a man and a woman. A state judge struck down the ban, and more than 500 couples married before the ruling was put on hold by the state Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court didn’t rule before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide in 2015.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.