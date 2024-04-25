Kim Kardashian joins VP Harris to discuss criminal justice reform
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kim Kardashian has joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a roundtable highlighting the administration’s efforts on criminal justice reform. The Thursday event was the same week that President Joe Biden granted clemency to 16 people who were convicted of non-violent drug crimes, and four of those people joined the roundtable with Kardashian and Harris on Thursday. Harris, a former prosecutor, told the group that she is a “big believer in the power of redemption.” And the reality TV star told the group that she was “super honored” to hear their stories in person and to amplify them.