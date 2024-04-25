Reggie Bush plans to continue his fight against the NCAA after the return of his Heisman Trophy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Bush says the return of his Heisman Trophy is the biggest step yet in his fight against the NCAA to restore his reputation and his records from his incredible career at Southern California. Bush and his family celebrated the restoration of his Heisman honors Thursday during a news conference atop the venerable Coliseum, where Bush played three outstanding seasons with the Trojans. Bush and his attorneys made it clear their fight against the NCAA has not ended. Bush indicated he doesn’t plan to drop his defamation lawsuit filed last year against the NCAA over the governing body’s characterization of the circumstances that led to Bush’s troubles.

